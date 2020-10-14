Sam McDowell has always made the most of his opportunities. One of baseball’s most electric arms throughout the 1960s, McDowell soared to stardom with the Cleveland Indians and became one of the game’s top pitchers for the better part of a decade. When his struggle with alcoholism took away all he had worked for, the Pittsburgh native seized a second chance to return to the game — helping others find their way back into good graces, too. And helping others is what has led the 78-year-old McDowell to The Villages in the here and now, as the former MLB standout has joined forces with a local regenerative medicine group while also enjoying his retirement in the Village of Hadley.
