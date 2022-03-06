Everything from classical to classic rock takes the stage this week

This week's entertainment lineup goes through many musical genres and back again. Check out the classical stylings of the Ten Tenors, or the traditional sounds of a chorus with the Village Voices. Rock out to the sounds of Blood, Sweat & Tears, or enjoy the modern dance movements of Bodytraffic. If you need a chuckle or two, comedian Howie Mandel can help out. Tickets for these programs are available at any Villages Box Office location or thevillagesentertainment.com.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.