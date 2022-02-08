Everything coming together for softballer Scott Jackson

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.