Everything coming together for softballer Scott Jackson

Sometimes everything comes together at the right time. For Scott Jackson, of the Division 1 Giants in The Villages Recreation Softball League, that time is now. In the first couple weeks of the division’s season, Jackson, of the Village Rio Grande, has put together a monster season. Between a healthy start to the season, working out with his wife, Tiffany, and his friend and fellow Division 1 player, Bill Devine, and seeing the ball well, Jackson is filling up the box score every Wednesday and Friday for the Giants.
“I’ve got a great team and I’m just seeing the ball really well right now,” Jackson said. “When you’re working out and you’re getting your strength back, and it’s easier to stay healthy.”
Through eight games, Jackson has hit 10 home runs, has 28 RBI, eight doubles, 24 runs scored, a batting average of .733, a slugging percentage of 2.000 and an one-base plus slugging (OPS) of 2.719 in just 30 at-bats.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
