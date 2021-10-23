Everglades Players reflects on successful season

The upbeat soundtrack of the ’50s is a fitting end to the Everglades Players Theatre of Southern Oaks’s 2021 season. The resident theater group will complete a successful year with “Betty Crocker, Kinsey, and Rock n’ Roll” from Oct. 29-31 at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex. “We made the transition from no theater, dealing with COVID-19, to being open and it worked out beautifully,” club leader Dave Saxe said. “Our audiences were happy, our actors, we didn’t have one single incident of COVID-19, so it was a terrific experience for everyone.”
From January through April the club performed “Date Night Shows” including “The Pirate Map,” “The Dating Game” and “In a Pickle South of 44,” which were held in-the-round and limited to about an hour as a way to help audiences feel more comfortable sitting in a theater.
