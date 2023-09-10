Events pay tribute to the first responders of Sept. 11

Members of the community will come together today and Monday to honor the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Events include a remembrance event today hosted by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, along with the annual ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages and the Wildwood Police Department’s new memorial stair-climbing event, both on Monday.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.