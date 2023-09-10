Events pay tribute to the first responders of Sept. 11

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.