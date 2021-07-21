The Villages is set to have another first — a homegrown NBA talent — and the community is invited to celebrate the historic moment.

In a collaboration between The Villages High School, the Buffalo Stampeders and The Villages Entertainment, a watch-party event for the 2021 NBA Draft will be held July 29 inside Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

The event will commemorate the projected first-round selection of Tre Mann, a class of 2019 VHS graduate, who finished as the Buffalo’s all-time leading scorer ahead of a stellar two-year career at the University of Florida.

