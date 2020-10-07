Event recognizes law enforcement

Public safety vehicles gathered outside Veterans Memorial Park for a caravan that started in Spanish Springs Town Square for the community’s first National Night Out celebration on Tuesday. National Night Out serves as a way to recognize law enforcement agencies and raise awareness for its community programs. Community Watch organized the local event to celebrate its relationship with The Villages Public Safety Department, Sumter County Fire & EMS, Sumter, Marion and Lake County Sheriff’s Offices, Wildwood, Lady Lake and Fruitland Park police departments, AMR ambulance service and Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicles then started a caravan of flashing lights through the square in Spanish Springs, went through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and ended at Brownwood Paddock Square, where the agencies had a community meet and greet. “We wanted to recognize our law enforcement that protects and serves our residents — those who are putting it on the line every day,” said Nehemiah Wolfe, Community Watch chief.
