Event lets residents preview Enrichment Academy classes

The Enrichment Academy offered a glimpse into its upcoming semester with the Learn and Grow Expo held March 24 at Rohan Recreation.
Every room in the center featured instructors who have classes in the coming months, while a couple of rooms held demonstrations throughout the event. A barbershop quartet sang some tunes in the lobby as people shuffled between rooms.
