Evening Rotary Club of The Villages helps feed 900 families

Julie Schmied gets excited when she heads to LovExtension every month.
Equipped with a red bag full of food, personal hygiene items and paper goods, she gets her crew of club members together and starts handing them to the staff of the nonprofit in Tavares.
Schmied and Evening Rotary Club of The Villages members visit the nonprofit once a month, helping pack about 100 bags each time.
Including their recent trip at the beginning of the month, the group has packed about 900 bags since it began partnering with the nonprofit last summer. Each bag the group packs is unique to the client’s diet.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.