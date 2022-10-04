Evening Rotary Club collects 4 tons of food for charity

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages held a donation drive Saturday that brought in thousands off pounds of food to help local food pantries.
Rotary Club members were stationed with collection boxes over the weekend at the three Winn-Dixie locations in The Villages over the weekend. They received donations from people throughout the community as well as other clubs in support of their cause.
Evening Rotary Club President Sue Bodenner said the group collected more than 8,000 pounds of food by the end of the drive Saturday, and several clubs helped with collections of their own.
