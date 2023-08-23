Even after pacemaker, powerlifting Villager presses on

On May 30, 2022, Ken Bennett had a pacemaker put in. Only a year later, he won a silver medal and set five state records at Powerlifting America’s Masters National Championships.
“You can do things you did before,” said Bennett, of the Village of Charlotte. “Just start slow and be persistent. You know, little steps. It’s a journey. Don’t worry about the destination. Enjoy the journey.”
