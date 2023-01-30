Evelyn & Arthur collecting donations for local charities

For Diane Hintzen, the giving season is all year long.
Hintzen, of Lady Lake, is the manager at Evelyn & Arthur at Brownwood Paddock Square, and the store has fundraisers every month that support local charities.
For January, the store collected items to donate to the Pace Center for Girls, a nonprofit organization that operates throughout Florida to help preteen and teenage girls.
“They help girls who have experienced turmoil in their homes and lives,” Hintzen said. “Their goal is to provide them tools to thrive and stay out of trouble.”
Hintzen said there were several large boxes filled to the top with donations by the end of the month.
“We collected donations of toiletries but also make up, headbands, nail polish — anything that makes you feel good about yourself,” Hintzen said. “I even donated journals for the girls to write in along with simple things like new socks.”
