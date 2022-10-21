Ethics Commission: Miller didn’t properly disclose his donors

A suspended Sumter County commissioner awaiting trial on a felony perjury charge is in more legal hot water over an online fundraiser he created to pay his lawyers.
The state’s Commission on Ethics has found probable cause that Oren Miller, 72, violated Florida’s gift law by failing to timely report donations to his legal defense fund and then inaccurately accounting for the money, chairman John Grant has announced.
Miller has for 10 months asked the public to bankroll his legal defense through GoFundMe.com, a “crowdfunding” website that allows donors to mask their identify from everyone but the organizer.
State law requires elected officials to publicly disclose the source •of any gifts over $100 received each quarter, which investigators say Miller failed to do.
The disclosures help identify any potential conflict of interest and allow citizens to see the financial interests of their elected officials.
Miller’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 — the bulk of it in the days after his December 2021 arrest and January 2022 suspension from office.
