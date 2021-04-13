Entertainment in the Villages: VPO Classical Concert

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra brought strings to the forefront at this month’s Classical Concert.
A chamber-style string orchestra of 20 musicians led by Maestro Pasquale Valerio performed on Tuesday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Valerio offered historical context for the pieces, making for an even more nuanced experience.
“(Edward Elgar) was one of the great composers,” Valerio said of the first composition of the evening. “He composed the beautiful Serenade at the age of 13 and then basically he completed it ... at the age of 20.”
The orchestra performed that piece, Serenade for String Orchestra, consisting of a slightly mysterious but pleasant first movement, serene second movement and romantic third movement, ending on a contented note.
