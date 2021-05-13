Entertainment in The Villages: The Rocketman Show

With extravagant costumes and a stage decked out in flowers, Rus Anderson and company brought patrons on a journey down the yellow brick road.
Anderson on Wednesday brought all the iconic elements of an Elton John concert to Savannah Center’s stage at The Rocketman Show.
The four-piece band recreated an early John concert, as inspired by John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, complete with authentic costume and stage elements.
The show marked their third Savannah Center appearance.
