Entertainment in the Villages: The Bronx Wanderers live

Black-and-white video of happy sock hop dancers was projected onstage at Savannah Center. The video perfectly encapsulated the mood at the Bronx Wanderers performance on Wednesday.
Father and son Vinny and Vin A performed everything from the Beatles to Tom Jones in the upbeat, candid show.
Vinny grew up in the Fordham section of The Bronx, a great place to grow up, he told the audience. But in the ‘60s, the career options were either go into construction or join “the local association.” Instead, at 17 he chose a job in the record business.
“There I was working with people like Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Neil Diamond and on and on and I got to spend 30 years with them,” Vinny said. “So all of the songs you’re going to see us do today are songs by artists I was lucky enough to work with.”
Those songs included a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons medley (“December, 1963 (Oh What a Night!),” “Grease” and “Who Loves You”). They nodded to the ’50s and ’60s with songs like “I Wonder Why” and “I Feel Fine.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.