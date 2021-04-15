Entertainment in the Villages: Opera Club moves auditions online

This time of year, graduating high school seniors from all over the tri-county area would normally congregate at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex to show their musical mastery to a panel of judges.
This year, those auditions will instead take place in front of cellphones in living rooms and kitchens.
Twelve applicants for the Opera Club of The Villages’ Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship submitted cellphone video auditions by April 1, which a panel of judges will review remotely this weekend.
The club transitioned to the virtual format this year for the safety of students, parents and judges, scholarship chair Marty Taylor said, adding that she had noticed competitions across Florida doing the same.
Rather than perform in person, students recorded cellphone footage, whether in a room at their school or in one circumstance, their kitchen, Taylor said.
