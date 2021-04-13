Entertainment in the Villages: Dance raises money for charity

When Donna Francis met a family experiencing homelessness about this time last year in Leesburg, she set out to find a shelter that could take them in. Unfortunately, most shelters she came across were full.
“After that experience, I realized there are so many homeless (people) in Leesburg, especially at that time with so many people out of work,” Francis said.
Francis and her husband, Tim, will host a bi-monthly dance featuring performances by local musicians to raise money for local shelters and other charitable organizations.
Earlier this month, they raised about $500 for “Come As You Are Ministry” at the first dance, and as capacity opens further, she expects to be able to raise even more.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.