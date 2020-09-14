Entertainer returns to his musical roots

At the age of 12, Dale Stumbo performed his first Elvis routine during a Wildwood Middle High School guitar group meeting more than three decades ago.
“I knew then that music was something I was going to do,” Stumbo said. “I moved to Nashville shortly after I graduated.”
Stumbo spent years in Nashville performing and writing his own songs, but about a year ago, he decided to move back to Wildwood. “To see the transformation of everything — I had trouble wrapping my head around it,” Stumbo said.
But the changes and growth were a good thing, because Stumbo found a flourishing live entertainment scene.
He got his first local gig at Whispering Oaks Winery.
