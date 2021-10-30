Enrichment Academy: TEA Aqua Zumba

Jacques Walden Sr. is keeping up the tempo at the Enrichment Academy with his Aqua Zumba class. Walden is happy to be teaching Zumba, particularly as he helps keep others healthy and active in the pool. “What got me into Zumba was my desire to help others stay fit through dancing and movement,” Walden said. Walden, a retired U.S. Army officer with 28 years of service, has taught Zumba for nine years. Looking to bring low-impact yet intense workouts to The Villages, Walden is offering two Zumba courses this semester, with one of them in the pool.
“Being in the water makes the movements easier on the body and joints,” Walden said.
