Enrichment Academy speaker to talk about National Park tourism

David Kroese has visited every location in the National Parks System. When he returns to the parks, he always finds something new to discover.
“I’ve come to enjoy the follow-up visits more,” Kroese said. “(After visiting a place once), you know just enough to be dangerous. You can plan your next stay with more confidence and efficiency.”
Kroese will unveil some “Hidden Gems of America’s National Park System” as part of the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series, which is at 6 p.m. Monday at Everglades Recreation.
