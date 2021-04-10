Enrichment Academy speaker: Gary Powers Jr.

Guest lecturers returned to The Villages for the first time in the Enrichment Academy’s spring season on Thursday, with a special presentation from Gary Powers.
Powers’ presentation focused on his father, spy pilot Francis Gary Powers, whose plane was shot down while flying a reconnaissance mission in Soviet Union airspace, causing the 1960 U-2 incident.
During the presentation, Powers spoke about the Cold War and the misinformation surrounding the U-2 incident, misinformation that caused the Powers family to spend the last 40 years trying to set the record straight.
Attendees could “expect some really good information on the Cold War, why it’s so important to honor veterans, preserve history and educate future generations about this time period,” Powers said before the event.
