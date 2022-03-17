Enrichment Academy releases catalog, prepares for expo

Spring’s arrival also brings the start of a fresh semester with the Enrichment Academy.
The academy, a continued-education program of fee-based courses for Villages residents and nonresidents, wraps up its fall/winter semester this month and the spring/summer semester begins April 1, and its course catalog is out now.
Residents can learn more about TEA and its courses at the Learn & Grow Expo between 10 a.m. and noon today at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
“We are excited to offer new courses with new instructors and a variety of new courses with existing instructors who enjoy providing learning opportunities to our community,” said Melanie Sarakinis, Recreation Manager with The Enrichment Academy.
