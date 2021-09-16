Enrichment Academy releases catalog for next semester

Though the seasons change, the Enrichment Academy’s commitment to providing education for Villagers stays the same.
TEA is wrapping up its spring/summer semester, and the catalog of courses for fall/winter semester was released Wednesday. It will offer 322 courses, 90 of which are completely new to the academy.
“We are excited to offer a variety of enrichment courses with talented instructors and speakers who have a passion for lifelong learning,” said Melanie Sarakinis, recreation manager for the Enrichment Academy.
