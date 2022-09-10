Enrichment Academy preps for fall classes

Take your seats in the classroom. A new semester with the Enrichment Academy is about to begin.
The fall/winter course catalog will be available either online at theenrichmentacademy.org or at any recreation center beginning Wednesday. Prospective students can also attend the Learn and Grow Instructor Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
More than 60 instructors will be there. Guests also can experience live demonstrations and music, as well as chances to win prizes.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet the instructors, ask questions, and learn about the courses before they can register,” said Melanie Sarakinis, recreation manager of the Enrichment Academy.
