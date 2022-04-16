With Florida's hurricane season on the horizon, the Enrichment Academy is offering a in-depth lecture on what to expect this year.
Jennifer Collins, an instructor at the University of South Florida, will speak about hurricanes and the 2022 hurricane season at 1 p.m. Tuesday Everglades Regional Recreation Complex as a part of the academy's Speaker Series.
Collins will dissect previous hurricanes through her research, explain the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and talk about expectations for the 2022 season, which Collins expects to be active.
