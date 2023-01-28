Enrichment Academy instructor shows students the basics of bass

The electric bass guitar lays down the foundation for any song. David Williams wants to help residents learn how to play the four-stringed instrument.
The second part of his electric bass class for the Enrichment Academy meets at Everglades Recreation, just like his other classes. To check when Williams’ classes meet next, visit theenrichmentacademy.org.
Both electric bass classes run for six weeks, with an hour of instruction each week. It’s designed for those who have played the bass before and want to get back into it, or for those who are new to the instrument all together.
