Enrichment Academy instructor helps people believe in magic

Wally Libenson let students with the Enrichment Academy in on the secrets of magic with his course Magic for Beginners.
He held three classes at Lake Miona Regional Recreational Complex, the last of which took place Tuesday. Libenson teaches students simple and subtle magic tricks to entertain people young and old.
These include tricks with silk handkerchiefs and card tricks.
Whether through quick hands, distraction or other magical rules, Libenson taught students how to tap into their magician potential.
