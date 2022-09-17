Enrichment Academy Instructor Expo kicks off new semester

Kathy Houser and Mary Ann DeSantis went to the Enrichment Academy’s Learn and Grow Instructor Expo on Friday to find out more about the cardio drumming class.
They happened to walk in during a demonstration of the activity, and even got to pick up some drumsticks and get in a quick workout.
“I kind of loved it,” said DeSantis, of the Village Palo Alto. “This is a serious workout. I’m breathing hard. I’m glad we did it. I never dreamed this was that much fun.”
Two rooms at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex were devoted to demonstrations throughout the expo, while other meeting rooms featured instructors with tables displaying examples of what their classes would entail.
