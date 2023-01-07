Enrichment Academy: Helga Sharp helps students who have had some experience speaking German

Helga Sharp, of the Village of Lynnhaven, holds the textbook she wrote for her Basic German class. She has taught this course for the Enrichment Academy since around 2008. The class is designed for those who have had some background in speaking German, giving them a refresher course.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Helga Sharp keeps her German heritage burning bright, thanks to maintaining a grasp of her native country’s language. For the past few years, she’s helped Villages residents do the same with her Basic German class, sponsored by the Enrichment Academy. “It can be lost over time,” Sharp said. “You have to practice. If you don’t, it disappears.” Her class, which starts

Tuesday and runs for six weeks at Lake Miona Recreation, is designed for students who have had exposure to German, whether they had taken classes in high school or college, they grew up speaking it or they had lived abroad in that country.

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.