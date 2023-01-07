Enrichment Academy: Helga Sharp helps students who have had some experience speaking German

Helga Sharp keeps her German heritage burning bright, thanks to maintaining a grasp of her native country’s language. For the past few years, she’s helped Villages residents do the same with her Basic German class, sponsored by the Enrichment Academy. “It can be lost over time,” Sharp said. “You have to practice. If you don’t, it disappears.” Her class, which starts
Tuesday and runs for six weeks at Lake Miona Recreation, is designed for students who have had exposure to German, whether they had taken classes in high school or college, they grew up speaking it or they had lived abroad in that country.
