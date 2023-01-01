Enrichment Academy focus: Qigong

Meredith Brubaker, of the Village of Fenney, practices qigong in her meditation garden outside her home.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

At the convergence between health and spirituality, qigong helps to bridge the gap. Of those promoting the exercise-based means of encouraging natural healing, Meredith Brubaker, of the Village of Fenney, found herself hooked five years ago. She now shares her expertise with those looking to branch into the complementary avenue for wellness with classes through the Enrichment Academy, which are coming up in mid-January.

