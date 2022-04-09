Enrichment Academy cooks up a sweet offering

The Enrichment Academy aims to get creative with its offerings by bringing on new instructors with expert knowledge of different subjects.
One of those instructors is Rosemary Deneen, who is teaching "Chocolates From Around the World", with her very first class taking place Thursday at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
The resident of the Village of Citrus Grove has decades of experience in the field, as she was a pastry chef for more than 30 years in Chicago.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.