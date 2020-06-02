Enrichment Academy classes are back in session

Class is back in session for residents of The Villages and the region.
The Enrichment Academy resumed classes Monday at two recreation centers where students learned about guitar, Florida history, art and travel.
“It is exciting to get back to a routine as we learn new and safer ways to enjoy activities,” said Recreation Manager Melanie Sarakinis, who oversees the academy.
Monday’s classes were the first in the spring/summer semester that had been scheduled to start April 1. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forced The Villages Recreation and Parks Department to close recreation centers and delay classes.
“Under the guidance of the CDC and local health agencies, our team has extensively prepared for slowly phasing in select programming,” Sarakinis said. “We thank all participants, instructors and staff for working together as we continue to move forward in reopening facilities and programming.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.