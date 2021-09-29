Enjoy classic tunes in fresh December air

The countdown is on for the second annual Open Air Concert Series, which will take place Dec. 14 to 19 at The Villages Polo Club. Absolute Queen, the Rocketman Show, Almost ABBA, the Guess Who, Grand Funk Railroad and Smokey Robinson will perform at the drive-in series, a collaboration between The Villages Entertainment and arts outreach organization Victory Productions. Tickets can be purchased beginning today online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location. “It was overwhelmingly successful last year and it was a concept we always wanted to start,” said Fernando Varela, executive director of Victory Productions.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.