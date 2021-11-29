Energy companies serving the tri-county area are working to supply power to the grid without making the air dirtier.
Continued investments in solar and battery power allow Duke Energy and SECO Energy to support cleaner energy.
Duke Energy, for instance, has multiple projects underway statewide that support the company's recently announced goal to cut its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.
And a new investment from the distributor that provides power to SECO could nearly halve its carbon emissions from 2005 levels in just three years.
