End of 2022 tax season approaches, but options available

The deadline for this year’s tax season is approaching, and taxpayers have only a few more days to file federal taxes for 2021. This year’s tax season began Jan. 24 and ends April 18.
There are many options available for taxpayers if they haven’t filed their taxes yet. And the Internal Revenue Service offers a wealth of information on its website at irs.gov. The federal agency even offers Free File, a free online tax filing program.
And there’s important information to know about this year’s tax season, such as how to not fall victim to tax scams and how to get a possible extension to file taxes.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.