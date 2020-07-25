‘Empty’ bowls to provide for charity

Sandy Parks, of the Village of Fernandina, worked diligently on the pottery wheel to shape a bowl out of clay on Wednesday evening at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. On her table a few feet away sat four bowls waiting for their first layer of glaze and two more fresh out of the kiln.
Parks is one of a few members of the Colony Clay Club making soup bowls for an “Empty Bowls” charity event hosted by the Friends of the Salvation Army club in The Villages.
Participants will receive a hand-crafted soup bowl which they can use to sample soups from local restaurants that will compete for the “golden ladle” award.
