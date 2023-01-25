Employment programs help workers gain skills

Florida’s unemployment rate continues to dip, but local businesses are still starving for skilled workers. To try to close that gap, those businesses are tapping into a statewide organization that helps connect job seekers with the right positions and ensures existing employees have the skills they need.
Primus Pipe & Tube, a stainless steel manufacturing plant in Wildwood, turned to CareerSource Florida’s On-the-Job Training program in the past to help its employees gain more of the necessary skills for the job.
“It can be really tough in this area to attract skilled labor, so with partnering with CareerSource, it made that easier,” said Horacio Carreno, Primus Pipe & Tube’s vice president of finance and human resources.
