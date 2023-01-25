Employment programs help workers gain skills

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. High 64F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.