Employees and hospital have grown together

UF Health The Villages Hospital has become a home for David Pruett.
Pruett has worked at the hospital since it opened 20 years ago this month. He started as a registered nurse in the emergency room and still works there today.
Over the years, he has gotten to know many of the patients he sees regularly.
"It's really nice to have that," Pruett said. "They know me by name and they appreciate me. Honestly, it's pretty cool. It feels homey.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.