Electric Mercedes offers smooth, comfortable ride

Mike and Kay Roth have been Mercedes-Benz owners since 1979, and they have continued that tradition with their 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE plus.
Mike ordered the fully electric car more than 10 months ago and finally received it March 1. He went with a Patagonia red metallic paint job, because he had a previous car with a similar color.
“I love the color, and it is a special color,” said Mike, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “It changes shades by the lighting.”
Since having the car for two months, Mike thinks the EQE is fantastic. The ride is smooth and comfortable.
