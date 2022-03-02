Two thousand.
That’s about how many poll workers it takes to run county-wide elections in Lake, Marion and Sumter.
Tri-county elections offices are working on recruiting and training poll workers to staff voting locations this year. It’s an ongoing and necessary process for supervisors leading up to an election.
“We can’t operate without them,” said Bill Keen, Sumter County supervisor of elections. “They’re pretty much 100% essential for us. Without the poll workers, elections just don’t take place.”
