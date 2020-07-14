Eight Rotary clubs come together to help community

Eight Rotary Clubs of the tri-county area are stepping up their efforts to collect much needed-items for the community.
With many out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are visiting the local food pantries to help put food on the table to feed their families.
On Saturday, eight of the local Rotary Clubs in the tri-county area, will come together to host a community wide food drive to help fill the need. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a drive-thru style where donors don’t even have to leave their vehicles, and will consist of 10 drop-off locations. All donated items will benefit local food pantries.
