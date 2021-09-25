Education News: Water Warrior Boot Camp

With splashes and music, Jeanette Hofmann is teaching Villagers how to bring a gym level workout to their pool.
Her classes, the Water Warrior Bootcamp, are available through the Enrichment Academy.
Hofmann uses a brand of aquatic workout equipment called Aqualogix, mainly hand bells and leg fins.
“The water environment is unique in exercise because you use your opposing muscle groups at the same time, like biceps, triceps, quads and hamstrings, since you have resistance in all directions,” she said.
Unlike other workout equipment for aquatic environment, the drag equipment that Hofmann forces muscle groups to work in all directions rather than relying on buoyancy and only working muscles in a downward motion.
