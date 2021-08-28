Education News: Villages grown/Enrichment Academy

If you see the stylized “V” on a menu at a local restaurant, you may be eating a dish prepared with locally grown food from The Villages Grown.
For those who want to learn more about the hyperlocal food system, The Villages Grown is holding two informational presentations called “An Inside Look at The Villages Grown” as a part of the Enrichment Academy’s speaker series.
The first event will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex. The second will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
