Education News: Ukulele in The Villages

Two ukulele instructors are helping potential players build their musical skills.
Enrichment Academy instructors Tim Robinson and Carol Brady taught an intermediate ukulele course Wednesday at Pimlico Recreation Center called Ukulele in The Villages: Next Step.
The courses teaches students plenty of familiar songs, such as “Jambalaya” and “You Are My Sunshine.”
The skills in the classes can also be applied to similar instruments, such as the banjolele, a combination of a banjo and ukulele, Robinson said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.