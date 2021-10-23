Education news: Total Body Fitness

Villagers looking to get a great workout in don’t have to look further than the wellness courses with the Enrichment Academy.
Instructor Nancy Moore, from the Village of Charlotte, is dedicated to teaching workout courses through the Enrichment Academy.
Moore’s classes use multiple pieces of workout equipment, such as resistance bands, exercise balls and light hand weights.
“Students can expect to build stronger bones and see improved flexibility and strength,” Moore said.
The start of the class is mainly working arms, legs and shoulders while also getting the heart pumping.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.