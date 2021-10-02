Education News: First week classes of new semester begin

For Enrichment Academy instructor Don Sheppard, the sight of people conquering the pool for the first time makes him feel a great sense of pride.
Instructors like Sheppard had classes back in session this week for the first week of The Enrichment Academy’s fall/winter semester.
Sheppard teaches Swim Lessons: Adult Beginning and Swim Lessons: Adult Advanced Beginners at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, which began on Monday.
For many students in his class, it was the first time they ever entered the water without fear.
Sheppard’s teaches a variety of students, but many come with traumatic experiences from their youth or a general fear of the water.
