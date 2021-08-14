Education News: Enrichment Academy samba

Two samba enthusiasts want residents to have the skills to play the card game with the best of them.
So Martha Whaley and Carolyn Fornataro are teaching beginners how to play samba through the Enrichment Academy.
Samba is a version of the card game of canasta and is in the family of rummy card games. It’s highly versatile and challenging, involving three full decks of cards. The number of players can range from two to six in a single game.
Whaley, of the Village of Sanibel, and Fornataro, of the Village of Fernandina, both have a decade’s worth of experience playing samba in The Villages.
