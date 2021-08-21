Education News: Enrichment Academy/Mayan history

From the Yucatán Peninsula’s jungles to the comfort of Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex, Enrichment Academy instructor Lisa Didier held a riveting lecture on Mayan history
and culture on Thursday.
She has traveled to Mexico more than 20 times and visited museums and historical ruins of the Mayans.
Her presentation about the Mayans detailed the other civilizations of Mexico and Central America, such as the Toltecs and Aztecs.
She explained Mayan civilization in intricate detail, such as when she talked about how their four-sided pyramids each had 91 steps to reach the central platform.
