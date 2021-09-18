Education News: Enrichment Academy, dragon boating

Printz, of the Village of Fernandina, has enjoyed dragon boating for more than eight years.
He got “hooked” rather quickly because of the exercise he gets during practice, as well as the quiet moments he experiences as a dragon boat drifts along the water at dawn.
But even more than that, he appreciates the bonds teams grow to share.
“Some of these teams have been rowing together for 10-12 years,” Printz said. “There is a lot of camaraderie.”
The students, however, just got down to basics this week. This includes people like Guille Mejia, of the Village of Chatham.
“I really wanted to try something different and something new,” Mejia said. “It was a challenge, so I said, ‘Let me go ahead and do it.’”
